Scharf Investments LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,234.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,325.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

