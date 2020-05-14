Scotiabank Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$32.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

IGM opened at C$27.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$782.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 2.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.12%.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

