Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Up 39.6% in April

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company has a market cap of $225.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.57. Scpharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $11.99.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 271,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

