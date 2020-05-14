Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 426,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE SCU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $569.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $11,839,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. TheStreet downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.