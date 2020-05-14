SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.84. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 3,393,247 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 363.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 180,314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,099,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 488,888 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 21.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 90.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

