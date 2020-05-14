SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.43, approximately 725,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,850,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 765,852 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 53.83%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.