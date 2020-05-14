Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMICY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

OTCMKTS SMICY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.