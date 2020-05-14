Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,107 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 22.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,508,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $156,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,321 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 222.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in General Motors by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 189,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 45.7% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura dropped their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

