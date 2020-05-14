Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,668 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.