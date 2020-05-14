ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $408.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $361.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.17. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $388.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,296 shares of company stock worth $100,387,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.