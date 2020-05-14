Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 232.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $548.32 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.59 and its 200-day moving average is $547.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

