Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:CBOX opened at GBX 154 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.51. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.43).

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

