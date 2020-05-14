Short Interest in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Grows By 38.6%

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. Anixter International has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

