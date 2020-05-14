Short Interest in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Expands By 37.1%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

AVLR opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $103.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,793. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

