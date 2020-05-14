Short Interest in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expands By 16.2%

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $263.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

