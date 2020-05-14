Short Interest in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Drops By 12.3%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,740,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 23,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $285.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Several brokerages have commented on XOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stephens cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

