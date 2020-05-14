Short Interest in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Expands By 36.5%

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,330,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 19,290,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of FGL stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. FGL has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Get FGL alerts:

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other FGL news, insider Jonathan Bayer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $1,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FGL in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,768,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FGL by 1,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,071,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,547 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FGL by 6,020.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,348,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of FGL by 1,185.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.