Short Interest in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expands By 39.3%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GPRE opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.