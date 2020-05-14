Short Interest in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Expands By 37.8%

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CLSA lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 48,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNP opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.7645 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

