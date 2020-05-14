Short Interest in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expands By 37.4%

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

