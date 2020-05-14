Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Increases By 41.8%

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 15th total of 453,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Insiders bought 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $297,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

