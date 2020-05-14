Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Increases By 37.3%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 888,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $162.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.42. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

