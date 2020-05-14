Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Increases By 40.9%

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.73.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,494,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 307,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.01. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.