Short Interest in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Increases By 40.7%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Get Quidel alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,511,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,716,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Quidel by 4,564.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 221,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Quidel by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $178.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. Quidel has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $210.81.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. Quidel’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.