Short Interest in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Drops By 12.8%

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLGT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Radiant Logistics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

RLGT stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 312,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

