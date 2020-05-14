Short Interest in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Rises By 40.3%

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 748,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 193,015 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,369,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 174,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTW opened at $0.37 on Thursday. RTW Retailwinds has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $224.02 million during the quarter.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

