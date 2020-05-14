Short Interest in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Rises By 41.5%

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

SNDR stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

