Short Interest in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Decreases By 13.5%

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth $73,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,063.77 on Thursday. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,614.00 and a 1 year high of $4,637.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

