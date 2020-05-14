Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Declines By 10.8%

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 1.66% of Sierra Metals worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SMTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

