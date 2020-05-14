Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Declines By 12.0%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.