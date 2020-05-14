Short Interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Decreases By 11.5%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE UE opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 483.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,559 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 411,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 293,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

