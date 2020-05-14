Short Interest in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Expands By 20.0%

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vericity stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. Vericity has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Vericity at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

