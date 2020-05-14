Short Interest in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expands By 17.2%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in WD-40 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2,686.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

