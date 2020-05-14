Short Interest in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Declines By 14.9%

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,020. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $120.15 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $128.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

