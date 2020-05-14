Sitime Corp’s (NASDAQ:SITM) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 19th

Sitime’s (NASDAQ:SITM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 19th. Sitime had issued 4,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $55,900,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of Sitime’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sitime from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Sitime has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $389.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sitime will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter worth about $1,157,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter worth about $7,902,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter worth about $4,463,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the 4th quarter worth about $8,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

