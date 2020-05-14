Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down to $20.30

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.30. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 968,597 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 101,284 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

