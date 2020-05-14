Slack (NYSE:WORK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WORK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.36.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,999 shares of company stock valued at $42,867,685 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Slack by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth about $743,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Slack by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Slack by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

