SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.00.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.58 and a 52 week high of C$34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

