Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,311 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Xilinx by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Xilinx by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,814 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.