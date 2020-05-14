Smithfield Trust Co. Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock opened at $407.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.63 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,959 shares of company stock worth $28,595,626. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.