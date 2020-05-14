Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 72.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 499,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.08.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

