Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

