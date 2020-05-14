Smithfield Trust Co. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 40.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $243.31 on Thursday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

