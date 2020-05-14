Smithfield Trust Co. Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,229,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

