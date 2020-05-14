Smithfield Trust Co. Has $63,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 147,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

LH stock opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average of $164.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

