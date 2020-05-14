Smithfield Trust Co. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $88.72 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88.

