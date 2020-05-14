Smithfield Trust Co. Has $78,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.