Smithfield Trust Co. Invests $65,000 in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SNY stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

