Smithfield Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.22.

COF opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

