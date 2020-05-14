Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,940 Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

